Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,956 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 over the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

