Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.30 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

