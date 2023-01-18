Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

