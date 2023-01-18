Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Aramark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Aramark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,303,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

