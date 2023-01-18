Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

