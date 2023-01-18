Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
