Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading Down 4.7%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Archer Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Archer Company Profile



Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

