Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

