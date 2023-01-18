Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of ARQQW opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

