Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,860 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE STE opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.