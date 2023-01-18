Assetmark Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $718.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $672.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.84.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.