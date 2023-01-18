Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $70,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $95.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

