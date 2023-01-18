Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $192.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

