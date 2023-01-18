Assetmark Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,235 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.