Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 79.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

