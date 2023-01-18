Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.52

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.52 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.68). Assura shares last traded at GBX 57.65 ($0.70), with a volume of 4,870,032 shares trading hands.
AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 72.25 ($0.88).
The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,426.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
