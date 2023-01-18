AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

