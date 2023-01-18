AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
