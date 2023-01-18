Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given New GBX 470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 470 ($5.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.70) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 370 ($4.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £517.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,156.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.49).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

