ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $33.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.30 and a beta of 1.21. ATI has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

