Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.