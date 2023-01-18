Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,824 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,363,000 after purchasing an additional 659,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

