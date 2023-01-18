Atria Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.47.

ALB opened at $243.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.30 and a 200 day moving average of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

