Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $97.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.