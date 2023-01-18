Atria Investments LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,386,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 470,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

