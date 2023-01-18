Atria Investments LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

