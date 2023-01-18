Atria Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Sempra stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.11.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

