Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.85 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

