Atria Investments LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 93.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

NDSN stock opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $247.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,908. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

