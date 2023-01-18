Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Masco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

