Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $783,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

