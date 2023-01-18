Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $94,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock opened at $236.78 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

