Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

