Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,112 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

