Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHF stock opened at $262.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

