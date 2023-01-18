Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.