Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

