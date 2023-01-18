Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

