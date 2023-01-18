Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.22. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

