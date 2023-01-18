Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,943,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.