Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 259,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 125,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.