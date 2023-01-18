Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

