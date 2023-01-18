Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 40,359 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

