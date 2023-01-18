Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,137 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,517,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

