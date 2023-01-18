Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $104.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.