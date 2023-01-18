Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $83,501,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
SPLV opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.
