Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 30,344 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.