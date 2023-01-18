Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,762 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

