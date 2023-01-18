AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,908.32

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,908.32 ($35.49) and traded as high as GBX 3,221 ($39.30). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($39.28), with a volume of 9,661,393 shares trading hands.

AVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.29) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,113 ($37.99) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,915.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.80%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

