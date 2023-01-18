Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.05.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYRWF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Ayr Wellness Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.
About Ayr Wellness
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
