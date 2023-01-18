B. Riley Comments on Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Textainer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Textainer Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $33.36 on Monday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Textainer Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

