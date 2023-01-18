B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.